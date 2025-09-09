Manipur: Lt Gen Pendharkar assures stronger support for ex-servicemen and war widows

Lieutenant General Abhijit S. Pendharkar, AVSM, YSM, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 3 Corps, paid a historic visit to the Rajya Sainik Board (RSB), Manipur, marking the maiden visit of a Corps Commander to the state body.

During the interaction, Col Gopendra Singh Puyam (Retd), Secretary of the Rajya Sainik Board, presented a detailed briefing on the Board’s responsibilities. These included the welfare and resettlement of ex-servicemen, war widows, and families of defence personnel, along with pension-related matters and recognition of gallantry awardees from the state. He also pointed out persistent challenges in the implementation of welfare measures and resettlement schemes.

Addressing the concerns, Lt Gen Pendharkar emphasized the significance of sustained and coordinated efforts to ensure the well-being of the veteran community.

He assured that the Army remains firmly committed to supporting ex-servicemen, war widows, and their families in Manipur, underlining the institution’s enduring bond with those who have served the nation.