Manipur-based lyricist Akhu Chingangbam, who was earlier reported to have been abducted at gunpoint has clarified on his Facebook page that he is safe and sound at his home. The statement comes just minutes after reports surfaced of his alleged kidnapping.

Earlier today, news spread that unidentified gunmen had abducted Akhu Chingangbam, holding his wife and mother at gunpoint during the ordeal.

The lyricist, known for his contributions to Manipur's music culture and his activism, was reported to have been released a few hours after the abduction. Sources indicate that the motive behind the kidnapping may be linked to some of his recent comments on social media.

Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh confirmed Akhu Chingangbam's release, stating to India Today NE, "Akhu Chingangbam has been rescued." The Manipur police, led by S Ibomcha Singh, SP, Imphal East, are currently conducting an investigation into the incident.

Akhu Chingangbam, a native of Khurai in Imphal East, holds a doctorate in Physics and has consistently used his platform to advocate for human rights and social issues. The abduction occurred against a backdrop of ethnic tensions in the state, underscoring the complex socio-political challenges facing the region.