Manipur: Major arms cache including projectile launchers, rifles seized by security forces in Churachandpur

Security Forces on Monday, November 24 recovered a significant cache of arms and warlike stores during a search operation in the Bolneo area, located nearly 5 km from Ningthiching village under Henglep Police Station in Churachandpur district.

According to officials, the seized items include seven modified projectile launchers, 11 locally made Pumpi projectile HE bombs, seven country-made single-barrel rifles, two country-made pistols, two pistol magazines, three live pistol rounds, two Baofeng communication handsets, nine bulletproof jackets, six anklets, and nine ammunition pouches.

Authorities stated that the recovery marks another major success in the ongoing intensive operations aimed at curbing illegal weapons movement in vulnerable and fringe areas of the state.

Security Forces have stepped up area domination and combing operations across several districts amid continued efforts to stabilise the security situation. These operations have led to frequent recovery of arms, ammunition, and communication equipment from various locations.

Meanwhile, essential supply movement along NH-37 remains secured, with 318 vehicles transporting critical commodities moving safely under strict security protocols. Convoys are being deployed in sensitive stretches to ensure unhindered transportation.

Additionally, authorities have installed 112 Nakas and checkpoints across hill and valley districts as part of heightened vigil. No detentions were reported during the checks, officials said.