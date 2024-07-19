In a startling turn of events, nine individuals have been detained in connection with a widespread scam involving the issuance of counterfeit Inner Line Permit (ILP) cards in Manipur. The Chief Minister addressed the press this evening, emphasizing the gravity of the situation and the immediate steps being taken to address it.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the ILP system, a safeguard for the indigenous population of Manipur, has been compromised by unscrupulous individuals. "The Inner Line Permits System was a gift from the Government of India to protect the indigenous people of Manipur. It is unfortunate that some people are misusing the system by issuing fake cards," he stated.

Following the receipt of credible information, the state government conducted a series of raids across five locations in Manipur, resulting in the recovery of approximately 3,500 fraudulent ILP labor permits. These operations took place at a computer center in Namdulong, a mobile repair shop in Kakulong, a mobile shop in Thangal Bazar, a computer center near the Babupara DC Bungalow, and a reception counter at a laboratory center on RIMS road.

The Chief Minister disclosed that the investigation into the issuance of these fake cards revealed the involvement of unauthorized personnel in handling sensitive matters, which is strictly the domain of District Commissioners and Labour Commissioners. "It has come to light that unauthorized personnel were also handling these sensitive matters," he remarked with deep concern.

The discovery of the fake ILP cards has prompted suspicions of involvement from high-ranking officials and business figures, leading to the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a comprehensive probe. The Chief Minister underscored the importance of adhering to the base year of December 31, 1961, for determining ILP eligibility, noting that some officials had neglected this crucial criterion.

In response to the uncovered fraud, alerts have been issued to all police stations to apprehend holders of the fake cards. The Chief Minister also made a public appeal for all perpetrators to surrender voluntarily, offering them a chance to avoid severe legal consequences.

To prevent future breaches, the Chief Minister announced plans to strengthen the ILP implementation process and enforce stricter measures across all ILP counters in Manipur. This decisive action aims to restore the integrity of the ILP system and ensure its proper functioning in safeguarding the rights of the indigenous population.