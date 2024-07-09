Major General Ravroop Singh, Inspector General of Assam Rifles (South), met with the Governor of Manipur, Miss Anusuiya Uikey, at Raj Bhavan today to discuss the prevailing security situation in the state.

During the meeting, Major General Singh provided a comprehensive briefing on the current security dynamics, emphasizing the critical role Assam Rifles is playing in maintaining order.

He highlighted the deployment of Assam Rifles personnel to vulnerable regions, including the remote and interior areas of Jiribam district, to support the administration in stabilizing the situation.

Major General Singh assured the Governor that Assam Rifles is fully prepared to handle any potential threats or emergencies, ensuring that peace is maintained across the state.

Governor Uikey expressed her appreciation for the diligent efforts of Assam Rifles in these challenging times. She commended their commitment to restoring peace and normalcy in Manipur and urged them to continue their dedicated service to the state.

The Governor's Secretariat released a statement affirming the Governor's confidence in Assam Rifles' capabilities and their vital contribution to the state's security. The Governor emphasized the importance of sustained efforts to achieve lasting peace and stability in Manipur.