The major rivers in Imphal district have reached the warning level and are about to touch the flood level as of the evening of 1st July 2024.

The India Meteorological Department, in its Special Weather Bulletin dated 1st July 2024, has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall over Manipur for the next five days.

Continuous rainfall has been reported in the catchment areas of major rivers like the Imphal River and Nambul River.

Considering these facts, the public, especially those living near river fronts, river banks, or close to river courses, are requested to stay alert for any possible breaches of the river banks or embankments or overflows.



Also Read: Manipur government to provide Rs 10,000 to every flood-affected family

The public is also requested to be vigilant and inform any government authority, including the DC Office, Police Stations, Water Resource Department, or any other office, for immediate government intervention to protect life and property.

Earlier in the month of June, the Manipur government decided to provide Rs 10,000 to every flood-affected family as "immediate relief", an official said.

The decision in this regard was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday evening, he said.



The meeting also "deliberated on several issues of the state and resolved to constitute a cabinet sub-committee for rehabilitation and resettlement of internally displaced persons (IDPs)", who have been affected by the ethnic violence.



More than 1.88 lakh people have been affected and over 24,000 houses damaged, mostly in Imphal Valley, in floods in the last week of May as river embankments were breached following heavy rain triggered by Cyclone Remal.