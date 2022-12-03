A major tragedy was averted as Manipur Police diffused an improvised explosive device (IED) in Imphal east district.

The IED was kept near a shop and was detected by the owner of the shop.

The owner immediately informed the police.

The police reached the spot and in no time diffused the IED following which a major tragedy was averted.

The IED was wrapped inside a large silver pot.

No outfit has claimed responsibility for the act.

Earlier, on October 2022, a medium-intensity IED exploded outside the residence of former MLA Khwairakpam Loken Singh in Imphal West district, partially damaging the gate, along with a street lamp next to it and a portion of the road.

Soon after the explosion in Kwakeithel Takhellambam Leikai area, teams of Manipur Police and bomb experts arrived at the scene and conducted an inquiry.

Local people claimed that the IED went off shortly after Singh was seen entering his residence.