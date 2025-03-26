Security forces carried out extensive search operations and area domination exercises in the fringe and vulnerable areas of the hill and valley districts to strengthen security and prevent potential threats.



During the operation, conducted in the Chingkhei Ching (Western side) under Porompat Police Station in Imphal East District, a significant cache of arms, ammunition, and protective gear was recovered. The seized items included:



Weapons & Explosives: One 9mm pistol with a magazine, one automatic single-barrel gun, three No. 36 hand grenades, and nine detonators.



Ammunition: One .303 LMG magazine, 144 rounds of 5.56mm live ammunition, six .303 live rounds, three 9mm live rounds, and two 5.56mm INSAS LMG magazines.



Equipment & Protective Gear: One 5.56mm INSAS rifle magazine, one radio wireless set, two BP helmets, two BP jackets, ten anti-riot shells, one blank cartridge, one empty ammunition box, five tube launchers, and two sack bags.