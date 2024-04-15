The Makui Village Authority expressed its heartfelt gratitude to various organizations and individuals for their support in organizing a successful healthcare camp on April 15, 2024. Sponsored by the Gynae Oncology Unit of the Department of Obs & Gynae at JNIMS, Imphal, and Sanjeevani, in partnership with New Tech Laboratory & Drug & Doses, the camp provided selfless voluntary healthcare services free of charge.

The camp, held in Sub Division T. Waichong, District Kangpokpi, Manipur, saw the participation of more than 250 patients. Over 200 patients received free ultrasound screenings, while approximately 80 Pap smears and over 200 RBS screenings were conducted. Dr. Ishor Kharel, alongside Dr. Helen Kamei, Head of Gynae Onco Unit at JNIMS, led the medical team, with assistance from Dr. Callista, Dr. Tanusshree, and Post Graduate Resident (PGT, OBG JNIMS) from JNIMS.

The villagers expressed their gratitude towards the healthcare professionals and volunteers, including Sister Maisongdinliu Abonmai, Balaram Kharel, Dinesh Basnet, and Roshan Kharel, for their dedication in assisting patients during the camp.

Through community-wide collaboration, the society demonstrated its commitment to improving healthcare access and empowering residents in remote areas. Additionally, the villagers appealed to the concerned authority to improve the motorability of roads in the area for the welfare of all residents.