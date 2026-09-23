Manipur: Makui Village Authority seeks state intervention after alleged armed attack on Naga villages

The Makui Village Authority has sought immediate intervention from the Centre and the Manipur government after alleging that several Naga villages along the Kangpokpi-Senapati border came under an armed attack and arson early Wednesday, September 23 morning.

According to a statement issued by the chairman of the Makui Village Authority, heavy gunfire and arson were reported around 5 am on September 23 in Makui, Chamriupiu, Langka and Thanamba villages. The authority alleged that cadres belonging to the Kuki National Front-Presidential (KNF-P), Kuki National Front-Nehru (KNF-N) and Kuki Revolutionary Army (KRA) were involved in the attack.

The village authority claimed that several houses were set ablaze during the incident, resulting in extensive damage to residential properties and livelihoods. It further said that residents, including women, elderly people and children, were forced to leave their homes and seek shelter in nearby forested areas.

The statement said displaced families were left without adequate food, shelter and other basic necessities following the alleged attacks.

The Makui Village Authority also questioned the continuation of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) framework with Kuki armed groups and alleged that violations of the agreement's ground rules had endangered civilians.

Under the revised SoO agreement signed in September 2025 between the Centre, the Manipur government, the Kuki National Organisation (KNO) and the United People's Front (UPF), signatory groups are required to abide by specified ground rules. The agreement provides for monitoring by a Joint Monitoring Group, with violations subject to action, including a review of the arrangement.

The village authority has demanded the immediate termination of the SoO arrangement with the groups it has accused of involvement in the incident. It has also sought the permanent deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in the affected areas to secure the villages and facilitate the return of displaced residents.

The authority has further demanded an immediate assessment of the damage and full financial compensation and rehabilitation for families whose homes and property were destroyed.

The statement also questioned the security arrangements in the border areas and sought accountability for what it described as inadequate protection despite prior warnings about threats to the villages.

The latest allegations come amid continuing concerns over alleged violations of the SoO ground rules in Manipur. In August, the Manipur government had warned Kuki-Zomi groups under the SoO arrangement to strictly comply with the ground rules after allegations that some cadres were involved in violence. The government said investigations into the allegations were underway and warned that violations could invite legal and other action.

The Makui Village Authority has called for immediate security measures, rehabilitation of affected families and an investigation into the alleged attack.

There was no independent confirmation in the material available at the time of writing regarding the extent of damage or the alleged involvement of the three groups named by the village authority.