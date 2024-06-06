Amidst prevailing tense situation in the northeastern state of Manipur, a man was allegedly beheaded by armed miscreants in Jiribam on June 6.

As per preliminary reports, the man identified as Soibam Saratkumar Singh (59) had went out to check on his farm when some armed miscreants attacked him.

Following the incident, irate locals set fire to an abandoned structure as retaliation. Locals also staged a protest in front of Jiribam police station demanding that their licensed firearms taken from them be returned after the completion of the polls, as per sources.

Amid rising concerns over potential disturbances and threats to public tranquility in Jiribam, the District Magistrate has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) 1973. Krishna Kumar, IAS, District Magistrate of Jiribam, announced the order in response to unlawful activities by anti-social elements that could lead to widespread unrest, breaches of peace, and imminent danger to life and property.

Citing the likelihood of these disturbances resulting in serious breaches of peace and public tranquility, the District Magistrate has issued the following prohibitions:

Prohibition on Assemblies: The assembly of five or more persons is banned if it is likely to turn unlawful. This measure aims to prevent any gatherings that could escalate into riots or affrays.

Ban on Weapons: Carrying firearms, swords, sticks, stones, or any other lethal weapons and sharp-edged objects that could be used offensively is strictly prohibited. This is to ensure that potential threats to safety and security are minimized.

Restriction on Movement: Movement of individuals outside their residences within the revenue jurisdiction of Jiribam District is restricted. However, this order does not apply to government agencies, functionaries, and security forces involved in law enforcement and essential services.

Exceptions are made for emergencies and for individuals seeking to conduct processions for marriages, funerals, or other events within the scheduled area. In such cases, applications must be submitted to the District Magistrate or the Superintendent of Police, Jiribam District, for permission. Processions cannot proceed without written permission from the authorities.

Due to the emergency nature of the situation, this order has been issued ex-parte, meaning it is directed to the public at large without prior notice. The order is effective immediately and is intended to safeguard public peace and security in the district.



Jiribam, known for its diverse ethnic makeup including Meiteis, Muslims, Nagas, Kukis, and non-Manipuris, has remained unaffected by the ethnic conflicts that have plagued Manipur since May of the previous year.



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