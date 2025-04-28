A Zero FIR was registered at the Women Police Station, Churachandpur, in Manipur, based on a written complaint concerning a case of domestic violence against Nengneihoi (25 years).

The victim, who hails from Tangjeng, Bishnupur was reportedly subjected to physical abuse by her husband, Khaidem Naocha, and other members of his family.

Following the incident, Nengneihoi is currently undergoing medical treatment at the District Hospital, Churachandpur.

Acting on the Zero FIR, the case was transferred and formally registered at the Women Police Station, Imphal East District.

During the course of the investigation, the police arrested the accused, Khaidem Naocha (28 years), son of Kh. Jugindro Singh, originally from Tangjeng Ahalup, Bishnupur, currently residing at New Checkon, Imphal East. Further investigation into the case is ongoing.

Authorities have assured that the matter is being pursued with due seriousness to ensure justice for the victim.