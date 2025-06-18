Security forces detained a 55-year-old man in Manipur's Imphal East district on Tuesday after discovering illegal weapons in his possession.

Haobam Sitaljit Meetei was arrested at Lairikyengbam Makha Leikai under the jurisdiction of Lamphel Police Station. Officers seized a 9mm pistol loaded with a magazine, five live rounds of ammunition, three mobile phones, and a wallet from the suspect.

The arrest comes amid heightened security concerns in the region, where authorities have stepped up efforts to crack down on illegal weapons possession.

Separately, Manipur Police arrested 34-year-old Rabikanta Konjengbam from Bishnupur district on the same day for allegedly spreading misinformation on social media.

Konjengbam, a resident of Maning Leikai in Bishnupur Ward No. 3, was taken into custody for posting false information about a firing incident at Phubala on his Facebook account on June 15.