Manipur man dies by suicide after cybercrime arrest; wife alleges social media harassment

A 60-year-old man in Manipur allegedly died by suicide days after he was arrested in connection with a cybercrime case over an alleged obscene and derogatory Facebook comment targeting a woman.

The man, identified as Tomba (name changed), from Imphal East district, was taken to the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) on Wednesday afternoon after he allegedly consumed Indorma Phosphide, a poisonous substance. He died while undergoing treatment on Thursday, officials said.

The Cyber Crime Police Station had registered a case following a complaint by Sagolsem Sushil Singh, who identified himself as the elder brother of the woman allegedly targeted by the Facebook post.

According to police, a Facebook account named “P Premananda” had posted an “obscene, profane and highly objectionable” comment concerning the woman on September 26 at around 8.15 pm.

The case was registered under Sections 79 and 296 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act.

Police said Tomba was arrested on Tuesday, September 29, and released after the required procedures were completed. A Cyber Crime Police officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the offences invoked in the case were bailable.

The officer said Tomba had also been served a written notice under Section 175 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), directing him to cooperate with the investigation.

“The accused fully cooperated with the investigation and provided his statement. Technical investigation has been conducted and the device seized from him was examined. The charge sheet is nearing completion,” the officer said.

Following Tomba’s death, his wife filed a separate complaint alleging that her husband had been subjected to criminal intimidation, criminal conspiracy, mental harassment and a social media “media trial”.

She alleged that some local Meira Paibis from the Naoriya Pangthanglakpa Assembly constituency, along with unidentified individuals, made what she described as “wild allegations” against her husband and his family.

According to the complaint, the allegations were circulated through Facebook, WhatsApp and other social media platforms, which she claimed seriously damaged her husband’s reputation and caused him mental distress.

She has alleged that the actions amounted to abetment of suicide.

The allegations in the wife’s complaint are separate from the original cybercrime case and have not been established by the police.

Meanwhile, the Cyber Crime Police Station has urged people to exercise caution while posting or sharing content on social media and refrain from circulating obscene, derogatory or objectionable material that could cause harassment, humiliation or harm to another person’s dignity and reputation.