One man was killed by lightning at Yangdong, Kakching district while his wife escaped with injuries in yesterday’s thunderstorm and lightning.

The deceased has been identified as Huidrom Nilakanta (45) son of late H Temba from Yangdong Awang Leikai.

Nilakanta and his wife Romila (40) were on a farm when they were struck by lightning.



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Nilakanta’s house was also badly damaged by the storm and a part of it was blown away.

Similarly, one Lourembam Basant Singh (53) s/o late L Temba Singh of Lourembam Maning Leikai, Nambol sustained injuries as he was struck by lightning when he was working in a paddy field at around 4 pm today.

He is currently undergoing treatment at Asian Hospital, Kwakeithel.