IMPHAL: Thounaojam Niranjoy Singh from Manipur on Friday broke the Guinness Book of World Records for most push-ups using his finger tips in one minute.

24-year-old Niranjoy, who is a two-time Guinness World Record holder, broke the old record of 105 push-ups by achieving 109 push-ups in one minute during a Guinness Book of World Records attempt organised by Aztecs Sports Manipur at Aztecs fight studio in Imphal.

The previous record holder is Graham Maly from the United Kingdom who achieved the milestone in 2009.

Dr Thangjam Parmananda, founder of Aztecs Sports Manipur, said officials of Aztecs Sports Manipur will be sending the attempted videos to Guinness Book of World Records authorities in London to verify the new record.

Niranjoy will receive the certificate of his achievement after three months, he added.

Niranjoy attempted the Guinness Book of World Records before the observers as per Guinness directives.

He had previously broken the record for most one arm leg push ups in one minute in 2019 and the record for most one arm knuckle push ups in one minute in 2020.