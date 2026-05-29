Manipur man held with 60,000 suspected Yaba tablets worth Rs 18 crore
Police intercepted a vehicle on the Mizoram-Manipur route and seized 60,000 suspected Yaba tablets. The recovery, valued at about Rs 18 crore, has triggered a probe into the consignment's source and destination.
- Police intercepted a Bolero during naka checking on the Mizoram-Manipur route
- Officers searched the vehicle before witnesses and recorded the operation on video
- A mobile phone was also recovered along with the seized tablets
Police seized 60,000 suspected Yaba tablets valued at approximately Rs18 crore in the black market after intercepting a vehicle during naka checking along a route connecting Mizoram and Manipur.
A Mahindra Bolero bearing registration number AS12U7746, travelling from the Mizoram side, was stopped and searched in the presence of independent witnesses and under videography. During the search, officers recovered 60,000 suspected Yaba tablets and a mobile phone.
Preliminary testing using a Drug Detection Kit (DDK) indicated the presence of methamphetamine in the seized tablets.
One person, identified as Ngamlen (44), a resident of Zaolen Kumbipukhru village in Churachandpur district of Manipur, was apprehended in connection with the seizure.
Police said further legal proceedings have been initiated, and the investigation is continuing to determine the source and intended destination of the consignment.
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