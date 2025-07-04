Manipur: Man held with firearms in Imphal East; weapons stockpile unearthed in Churachandpur forest

A 41-year-old man was arrested by Manipur Police in Imphal East on July 2, following the seizure of firearms and ammunition.

Identified as Thokchom Rajesh Meitei of Bamon Kampu Mayai Leikai, the accused was apprehended from the Bamon Kampu Makha Leikai area under Irilbung Police Station. Police recovered a .32 pistol with a magazine, one live .32mm round, and a 7.62 x 30mm AK rifle round from his possession.

The arrest comes amid intensified search operations and area domination exercises carried out by security forces in vulnerable and fringe regions across multiple districts.

On July 3, a major arms cache was discovered in the forested area of Maovom village under Churachandpur Police Station. The seized items included a country-made AK rifle with magazine, one lathode gun, four country-made pistols with magazines, three single-barrel rifles, a country-made sten carbine, and four pump-action firearms of varying sizes.

Security forces also found a significant quantity of ammunition: six 5.56mm live rounds, six spent 5.56mm casings, one live AK-47 (7.62mm) round, nine empty 7.62mm casings, three live pump-action rounds, six 12-gauge cartridges, and two 7.62mm SLR/BDR empty casings. An empty lathode round casing was also recovered.

Additionally, military gear including a bulletproof jacket, helmet, a Baofeng walkie-talkie set (without antenna), and a pair of jungle boots was seized from the site.

In a separate operation in the Wangoo Naodakhong area under Kumbi Police Station in Bishnupur district, security personnel recovered a .32 pistol, two empty magazines, and two live .32mm rounds on the same day.

Authorities have reiterated their commitment to continuing search operations in sensitive areas to curb the spread of illegal arms and maintain public safety.