A man identified as RK Prithibi Singh was shot dead in Imphal East district on Saturday, according to police reports. The incident occurred in Tekcham, within the jurisdiction of the Lamlain police station.

Singh, who was blindfolded with his hands bound behind his back, was executed at point-blank range, authorities said. The KCP (Progressive), a proscribed militant group, has claimed responsibility for the execution-style murder. The group alleged that Singh was involved in espionage for security forces, labeling him as a former militant who had aligned with surrendered insurgents to spy on behalf of the authorities.

In a separate development, police apprehended a militant from another faction of the KCP, KCP (Taibanganba), in Tejpur Makha Leikai, Kakching district. Ningthoujam Ashakumar Meetei, 33, was arrested for his alleged involvement in extortion activities, according to the police.