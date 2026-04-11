Manipur marks 176th death anniversary of Maharaj Narasingh, recalls his role in restoring sovereignty

The Manipur government on Saturday, April 11, observed the 176th death anniversary of Maharaj Narasingh at the historic Kangla Fort, paying tribute to the former ruler for his role in restoring the state during a turbulent period in its history.

The official programme was led by Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh, who paid homage at the samadhi of the king. Ritual offerings, including tarpan, were performed at Nungjeng Pukhri within the Kangla complex. The observance also included religious ceremonies led by Maharajkumari Hemamanjuri, who conducted the Shree Shree Govindajee Jalakeli Pala.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister recalled the contributions of Maharaj Narasingh during the period known as the Seven Years Devastation, when Manipur faced prolonged occupation and instability. He noted that the king played a significant role in mobilising and uniting Manipuris across regions and, with the assistance of the British, facilitated the formation of the Manipur Levy, which contributed to driving out Burmese forces and restoring the state’s sovereignty.

He emphasised the importance of preserving historical memory and urged younger generations to remain aware of the efforts made by earlier leaders to safeguard Manipur’s identity and independence.

In his presidential address, Khuraijam Loken Singh said that the people of the state should continue to uphold the legacy of their forefathers and recognise the sacrifices made in defence of Manipur. He stressed the need for future generations to remember and carry forward the values demonstrated during challenging periods in the state’s history.

The ceremony featured a Guard of Honour, a gun salute, and the sounding of the Last Post by a contingent of the 1st Manipur Rifles.

The event was organised by the Manipur State Archaeology Department under the Art and Culture Department. It was attended by senior officials including Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam, Member of Parliament Leishemba Sanajaoba, legislators, the Chief Secretary, and other senior civil and police officials.