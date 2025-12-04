Manipur marks 4th Sankirtana Day, Aribam Syam Sharma calls for stronger cultural safeguards

The 4th Sankirtana Day was observed on Thursday, December 4 at the Chandrakirti Auditorium, Palace Compound, Imphal, with eminent cultural personality Shri Aribam Syam Sharma gracing the event as the chief guest. The programme was jointly organised by the Department of Art and Culture, Government of Manipur, Manipur State Kala Akademi, Manipur University of Culture, Pala Loishang, Shri Shri Govindaji Temple Board, and Manipur Nata Sankirtana Apunba.

Addressing the gathering, Shri Syam Sharma described Manipur as a “magnificent land” endowed with a rich creative tradition and a culture nurtured by generations of talented personalities. He noted that while Sankirtana traditions exist across India, Manipur’s Sankirtan stands apart for its distinctive aesthetics and spiritual depth. He urged authorities to honour the Gurus who have preserved this heritage by establishing a dedicated space to commemorate departed masters who played a crucial role in passing down Sankirtana traditions.

Expressing concern over rapid societal changes, Shri Syam stressed the need for experts and cultural institutions to take proactive measures to safeguard Manipur’s artistic legacy. He emphasised that Sankirtana’s inclusion in UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list—achieved despite numerous challenges—must be protected with utmost care. If the art form loses its essence, he cautioned, its global recognition may eventually fade. He further proposed the formation of a committee to preserve the state’s diverse artistic traditions and suggested elevating Sankirtana Day to a festival to enable systematic documentation of its traditional forms.

Speaking at the event, Shri H. Gyan Prakash, IAS, Commissioner of Art & Culture, acknowledged Shri Syam Sharma’s instrumental contribution in securing Sankirtana’s UNESCO inscription. He affirmed that the department would continue to take necessary steps to promote and protect Manipur’s cultural heritage.

The observance also included the felicitation of eminent gurus and Sangeet Natak Akademi Awardees, followed by performances of Nupi Pala by students of Manipur University of Culture and Sankirtana by MANSA.

Among the dignitaries present were Shri M. Joy Singh, Retd. IAS and former Commissioner (Art & Culture), Shri K. Dinamani Singh, Director (Art & Culture), Smt. Sunanda Thokchom, Secretary, Manipur State Kala Akademi, along with prominent cultural figures, faculty members of MUC, and invited guests.

Notably, Sankirtana of Manipur was inscribed on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2013. The ritualistic performance art—featuring singing, drumming, and dancing in devotion to Lord Krishna—forms a central element of Manipuri Vaishnavite culture. Performed by both male (Nupa Pala) and female (Nupi Pala) groups, Sankirtana accompanies major festivals, religious ceremonies, and life-cycle rituals from birth to death.