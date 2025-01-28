Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh honoured government officials today for their role in implementing and managing the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system across the state since its introduction five years ago.

"We are proud of completing 5 years of ILP implementation in Manipur," Singh said during a ceremony at his Secretariat, where he distributed Certificates of Commendation to Home Department staff and officials from Imphal West Police and District Commissioner's office.

The ILP system, which regulates the entry of non-natives into protected areas, has been a significant measure for population control and preservation of indigenous culture in the northeastern state. Officials from other districts received their commendations during the recent Republic Day celebrations.

Singh specifically highlighted the collaborative effort behind the system's success. "I appreciate the contributions of all the officials who have played pivotal roles in the implementation, monitoring, and management of the ILP system," he noted.

The ILP requirement, previously active in Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Mizoram, was extended to Manipur in December 2019 after prolonged public demand. The permit system has since become an essential tool in managing migration and protecting local interests in the state.