In a dynamic celebration of National Press Day, the Department of Information & Public Relations of Manipur organized an illuminating workshop at the DIPR Complex, Nityaipat Chuthek Imphal. The event, attended by Commissioner IPR Shri M. Joy Singh, and Director Dr. Th. Charanjeet Singh, drew the presence of eminent editors and senior journalists from various media firms.

National Press Day, observed on November 16 annually, commemorates the indispensable role of a free and responsible press in democratic societies. The day holds significance as it marks the establishment of the Press Council of India in 1966. It serves as a poignant reminder of the crucial role that a free and independent press plays in sustaining a vibrant democracy like India.

This year's National Press Day was themed "Media in the era of Artificial Intelligence," reflecting the evolving landscape of journalism in the digital age. The workshop, conducted under this theme, delved into the intersection of media and artificial intelligence, a topic of paramount importance in the contemporary media environment.

The workshop featured distinguished resource persons, including Dr. Khumukcham Robindro Singh, Assistant Professor in the Department of Computer Science at Manipur University, and Shri Thongam Bobo Sr., Technical Officer at NIELIT, Imphal. Shri Yumnam Rupachandra, Editor-in-Chief of Impact TV News, expertly moderated the session.

An interactive segment was an integral part of the workshop, fostering a dynamic exchange of ideas among editors, senior journalists, and students from the Department of Mass Communication and Computer Science at Manipur University, as well as students from NIELIT, Akampat.

The engagement of diverse participants, ranging from media professionals to budding journalists and tech enthusiasts underlined the workshop's success in fostering a multi-faceted discussion on the challenges and opportunities presented by the integration of artificial intelligence in media.