Manipur marks National Press Day with call to defend media credibility

A renewed warning over the rapid spread of misinformation dominated Manipur’s National Press Day observance on November 16, as senior officials and journalists stressed the urgent need to protect public trust in news.

The Directorate of Information and Public Relations hosted the state-level programme in Imphal, placing this year’s theme — safeguarding press credibility — at the centre of discussions. Speakers highlighted growing pressures on reporters, shrinking space for objective journalism and the disruptive influence of fast-evolving AI tools.

The state’s information secretary said misinformation had reached a point where the core function of the press — delivering verified facts — was at risk. He questioned whether media workers in Manipur currently operate in an environment that truly allows independent reporting, noting that pressure groups and competing demands often complicate the delivery of accurate information.

He also pointed to major shifts in news consumption, with audiences increasingly turning to social media over traditional outlets. In such an environment, he said, journalists must work harder to produce credible reporting that stands apart from unverified online content.

The IPR director echoed these concerns, warning that both information and misinformation now move faster than ever. He urged media organisations to resist the race to publish first and instead prioritise full verification, noting that even small changes in headlines can amplify tensions. While acknowledging that AI can generate misleading material, he said the same technology can help fact-check and counter false narratives if used responsibly.

Senior journalist Pradip Phanjoubam encouraged reporters to adapt to new technologies and remain flexible as the media landscape evolves. Speakers agreed that collective preparedness and continuous training will be crucial in protecting press integrity in the years ahead.

Seven journalists received the Manipur State Journalist Awards 2025 across categories including science and technology, parliamentary affairs, women and children, arts and culture, sports, and public health. The Best Editor Award for work promoting national integration and communal harmony was also presented.

A workshop followed the ceremony, featuring discussions on defending press credibility and addressing the growing threat of misinformation.