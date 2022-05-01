On Saturday, the Kerala government presented Indian boxer MC Mary Kom with the Kerala Olympic Association's Lifetime Achievement Award.

PR Sreejash, Ravi Kumar Dahiya, and Bajrang Poonia, all of whom won medals in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, were honoured at the ceremony. Sajan Prakash, KT Irfan, and Alex Antony MP Jabir were among the Olympians honoured.

Kom was in Thiruvananthapuram for the Kerala Olympic Association's launch of the Kerala Games 2022. KN Balagopal, the state's finance minister, presented her with the prize. PR Sreejash, Ravi Kumar Dahiya, and Bajrang Poonia, all of whom won medals in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, were also honoured at the occasion.

The games were inaugurated by state Sports Minister V Abdurahiman. Competitions will be place in 24 disciplines across 19 venues for ten days beginning May 1 as part of the event. On May 10, the games will come to end.

The opening ceremonies began with a march past from Thiruvananthapuram's Central Stadium. The march past drew athletes and fans from 14 different areas. Olympic medalists Mary Com, PR Sreejesh, Ravikumar Dahiya, Bajrang Poonia, Sajan Prakash, Alex Antony, KT Irfan, and MP Jabir were among those who rode in an open jeep during the parade.

Mary Kom said during press conference at the event hosted by the Kerala Olympic Association that she will offer free training at her boxing academy to the top boxers from Kerala.

"Kerala has contributed many boxers. But today, there are no emerging international boxing players from Kerala. When talented young boxers from Kerala come, we will give free training at our academy. Organizations like the Kerala Olympic Association should take the initiative to nurture such international athletes," she said.

Kom further said that her sole remaining ambition was to win a gold medal at the Olympics, and that she is currently focusing on the Commonwealth Games, which begin in England in July.

The event was attended by Kerala Olympic Association State President VS Sunil Kumar, Secretary General S Rajeev, Treasurer MR Ranjith, Vice President SN Raghu Chandran Nair, and Executive Member Binoy Joseph.