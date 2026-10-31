A mass rally organised by the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), the United Naga Council (UNC) and several other civil society organisations at THAU Ground in Imphal on October 31 adopted a series of resolutions, demanding that the Centre not extend the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement with Kuki armed groups, withdraw Assam Rifles from border duties and implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Manipur.

The rally, described by the organisers as a collective mobilisation of people from the hills and the valley, also demanded the removal of Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen from the state Cabinet. The resolutions further called for the resignation of the present government if the demand was not met.

The event was jointly organised by COCOMI, UNC, Joint Tribes Council (JTC), Foothills Naga Coordination Committee (FNCC), Naga Peoples’ Union, Imphal (NPUI), Naga Humanitarian Aid Committee Manipur (NHACM), Manipur Naga Youth Organisation (MNYO) and All Naga Students’ Association, Manipur (ANSAM), among others.

In a set of resolutions adopted unanimously, the rally called for an immediate end to what the organisers described as the Government of India's “proxy war” and demanded impartial action against armed groups and networks allegedly involved in violence, armed aggression and narco-terrorism.

On the SoO agreement, the rally demanded that the arrangement with Kuki armed groups, which the resolution said was due to expire on September 24, 2026, should not be extended. It also called for the dismantling of all designated SoO camps, accounting for weapons held under the arrangement and strict action over alleged violations of its ground rules.

The gathering also called for the safe, dignified and permanent resettlement of all internally displaced persons (IDPs) uprooted since May 3, 2023. It urged the government to ensure adequate security, restoration of properties, livelihood support and access to essential services to facilitate their return.

Another key resolution demanded that Assam Rifles be replaced in the responsibility of guarding the international border by what the organisers described as a neutral, professionally trained and accountable border security force. It also called for stronger border management to prevent illegal infiltration, cross-border movement of armed elements and trafficking.

The rally further demanded the implementation of the NRC in Manipur, with 1951 as the foundational reference year, through what it described as a lawful, transparent and verifiable process.

In its collective declaration, the gathering said lasting peace in Manipur must be based on justice, security, accountability, mutual respect and equal dignity for all communities. It urged the governments at the Centre and in the state to initiate time-bound action on the resolutions.

The organisers said the rally represented people from both the hills and the valley and reaffirmed their commitment to peace and the protection of indigenous communities.

