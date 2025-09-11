Manipur: Mass resignation hits BJP’s Phungyar Mandal ahead of PM Modi's likely visit

In a major setback for the BJP in Manipur, several key office bearers and grassroots leaders from the party’s Phungyar Mandal tendered their resignation from the primary membership of the party ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to the state.

The resignations were collectively submitted by members of the 43-Phungyar BJP Mandal and its affiliated Morchas. The move was led by Ngachonmi Ramshang, Special Invitee of BJP Manipur Pradesh, along with senior active members and primary members of the party.

Among those who stepped down are the 43-Phungyar BJP Mandal President, the Mahila Morcha President, Yuva Morcha President, Kishan Morcha President, ST Morcha Executive, and 53 Booth Presidents, signaling a large-scale withdrawal of grassroots leadership from the organisation.



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In their joint statement, the resigning members cited dissatisfaction with the party’s internal functioning as the primary reason for their exit. They alleged a lack of consultation, inclusiveness, and respect for grassroots leadership in the decision-making process.

“Our loyalty to the party and its ideology has always been unwavering. However, we are deeply concerned over the present state of affairs within the party. We reaffirm our commitment to work for the welfare of our community and the people of Manipur,” the members said in their statement.

The mass resignation comes at a politically sensitive time, with the Prime Minister expected to visit the state shortly. The development is seen as a blow to the BJP’s organisational strength in the hill districts, particularly at the grassroots level.