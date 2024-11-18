In a surprising political development, eight key office bearers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Jiribam Mandal in Manipur have submitted their resignations, citing dissatisfaction with the current state of affairs in the region.

In a joint resignation letter addressed to the BJP Manipur Pradesh leadership, the members expressed deep concern over the "unwelcome and helpless situation" prevailing in Jiribam and Manipur as a whole.

The mass resignation includes prominent office bearers and executive members of the BJP Jiribam Mandal:

K. Jadu Singh - President, Mutum Hemanta Singh - General Secretary, P. Biramani Singh - General Secretary (Organisation), Mutum Brojendro Singh - Executive Member, Th. Meghajit Singh - Executive Member, L. Chaoba Singh - Executive Member among two others.

In their resignation statement, the leaders highlighted the worsening situation in Jiribam and the broader context of Manipur's turmoil.



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They indicated that the lack of effective governance and resolution of the ongoing ethnic and law-and-order crisis had led to their collective decision to step down.

The resignations come at a time when the BJP-led government in Manipur is under immense scrutiny for its handling of the state's prolonged ethnic conflict.

The unrest has not only displaced thousands but also raised questions about the effectiveness of the state leadership under Chief Minister N. Biren Singh.

This development could signal growing discontent within the BJP's grassroots leadership in Manipur, potentially weakening the party’s influence in the region.

The resignation of eight BJP office bearers from Jiribam Mandal highlights the strain the ongoing crisis in Manipur has placed on the party's local leadership.

As the state grapples with political and social unrest, this development adds a new layer of complexity to the challenges faced by the BJP in the region.