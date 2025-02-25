Residents of Imphal West voluntarily surrendered a large cache of weapons at Singjamei Police Station on February 24. The arsenal included an SMC Carbine with a magazine, a double-barrel gun, a country-made rifle with a magazine, a .32 pistol, three 36 HE hand grenades, an LMG magazine, an INSAS magazine, three rounds of AK ammunition, four stun grenades, four tear smoke grenades, five tear smoke shells, and a patka helmet.

In a similar event, locals in Churachandpur and Imphal West districts also turned in arms and ammunition. At Churachandpur Police Station, surrendered weapons included an SLR 7.62mm rifle with a magazine and three .303 rifles with magazines.

Meanwhile, security forces intensified search operations across the hill and valley districts, focusing on vulnerable regions. During a raid at Leirongthel Pitra Foothills in Thoubal District, authorities recovered an SLR rifle, four SLR magazines, 105 rounds of AK ammunition, 142 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, three rounds of 5.56mm ammunition, and three rounds of .303 ammunition.

Further operations in the fringe areas of Gamgiphai, located along the Kangpokpi and Imphal West Districts' border, led to the recovery of a Pompi gun (cannon) under the jurisdiction of Sapermeina Police Station, Kangpokpi District.

These voluntary surrenders and security crackdowns are part of ongoing efforts to curb the presence of illegal weapons and enhance stability in the region.