Security forces have carried out search operations and area domination in the outskirts and vulnerable regions of hill and valley districts.

During these operations, various items were uncovered including one SBBL gun, one SMG Carbine with its magazine, one pistol with a magazine, four 51mm mortar bombs, eight 36 HE Hand Grenades, five soft nose tear smoke shells, one Improvised Explosive Device (IED), one Walkie Talkie, one dye marker grenade equipped with irritant Anti-Riot material, two Cartridges of 38mm Anti-Riot with Rubber Bullet, thirteen live ammunitions, one helmet, one SLR magazine, and one packet of CAT II 83mm explosives.

These items were discovered at Yerum Ching in Thoubal District during the search operations.

A wave of violence gripped Heirok under Thoubal district as armed miscreants reportedly launched an attack on the area during the early hours of today.

This has sparked tension and provoked village volunteers to retaliate in defense.

According to reliable sources, the armed miscreants' assault led to a provoking response from the village volunteers, resulting in a clash that left one volunteer injured.

Also read: Manipur: Fresh violence erupts in Thoubal district, one injured