In a series of coordinated operations, the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, and Manipur Police achieved notable success in recovering a cache of arms, ammunition, and warlike stores from various locations in Manipur’s hill and valley districts. The operations spanned the districts of Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, and Thoubal, underscoring the ongoing efforts to maintain peace and security in the region.

On December 2, 2024, acting on precise intelligence, Assam Rifles and Manipur Police conducted an operation in the Loiching Ridge area of Kangpokpi district. The raid led to the recovery of a sniper rifle, a Lathode gun, two 9mm pistols, an SBBL gun, along with ammunition and other warlike stores.

In Churachandpur district on the same day, a joint operation in Phaikhothang Village resulted in the seizure of a 7.62 mm SLR rifle, a 12-bore single-barrel gun, a 9mm pistol, ammunition, and additional warlike items.

Further operations were conducted in Thoubal district on December 4 and 6. In Fungei Ching near Leirongthel Pitra, security forces recovered an SLR, a carbine machine gun, a double-barrel rifle, pistols, grenades, and other stores. A similar operation in Pechi yielded another weapon along with ammunition and warlike equipment.

All recovered items have been handed over to Manipur Police for further investigation and action.



Also read: Himanta Biswa Sarma: Permanent party offices across all mandals by 2026