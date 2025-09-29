Manipur: Massive cache of arms and ammunition, including tactical gears recovered in Imphal West

Security Forces on Sunday, September 29 carried out a major recovery operation at Sangaithel Longa Koireng Crossing under Patsoi Police Station in Imphal West district, seizing a significant cache of arms, ammunition, and tactical gear.



The recovered items include four single barrel guns, one modified sniper rifle, one 9mm pistol along with magazines, two .32 pistol magazines, two INSAS rifle magazines, 37 rounds of .303 rifle ammunition, 68 rounds of SLR ammunition, 15 rounds of 9mm ammunition, six 7.62mm high-density cartridges, four SA 16mm single red cartridges, and three sniper rifle rounds. Additionally, forces seized three BP plates, three No. 36 hand grenades (H.E.), three detonators, 14 helmets, two Baofeng handsets, three camouflage T-shirts, and three bags.



Officials confirmed that security operations are being intensified across the state to prevent the movement of armed groups and to restore stability in conflict-prone areas. On the same day, a total of 115 Nakas (checkpoints) were set up across districts, both in the hills and the valley. While thorough checking was carried out, no detentions were made during the naka operations.



Authorities stated that search operations and area domination exercises will continue in vulnerable and fringe zones as part of the ongoing security measures.