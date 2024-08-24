Security forces have reported significant seizures of arms, ammunition, and explosives following extensive search operations in the fringe and vulnerable areas of Manipur's hill and valley districts. The operations, aimed at enhancing security and area domination, have resulted in the recovery of a wide array of weaponry and munitions.

In the Bishnupur District, security personnel uncovered a substantial cache including one AK Assault rifle, a .303 bolt action rifle, a 12-bore single barrel gun, and several pistols with magazines. Additionally, the recovery list features eleven HE-36 hand grenades, eight detonators, and an assortment of other explosive devices and ammunition. Notably, an improvised mortar with a bipod and two improvised mortar shells were also seized from the areas of Wainem, Keinou Maning, and Ayokpa Khun.

In another operation in the Kakching District, forces seized an INSAS rifle with a loaded magazine, a 9mm pistol with an empty magazine, five HE-36 grenades, and a range of other ammunition and tactical gear. This operation also resulted in the recovery of a BP vest and several blank rounds.

In addition to the arms recoveries, security forces ensured the movement of essential items with 65 and 54 vehicles respectively traveling along NH-37 and NH-2. The establishment of 105 checkpoints across various districts, coupled with strict security measures, led to the detention of 224 individuals for violations related to the ongoing security operations.