A devastating fire in Manipur’s Moreh town, located along the India-Myanmar border, left at least two people injured and over 15 houses destroyed on Sunday, January 5. The fire broke out in the Mission Veng locality of Tengnoupal district.



The Assam Rifles and Manipur Fire Services quickly responded to the scene and successfully brought the raging fire under control, preventing further damage. However, the fire had already caused extensive damage, engulfing 15-20 houses.



Two individuals, identified as Kuki tribals C Chongloi and his wife, sustained minor injuries. Both were evacuated from the site, with Chongloi being rushed to the Churachandpur district hospital and his wife receiving treatment at the Moreh Primary Health Centre.



The fire gutted several houses, including those belonging to Mamang Touthang, Thangolet Thouthang, Thangsen Thouthang, Letmisen Chongloi, Akhilamang Haokip, Polpolal Baite, and D Jong Kholen.



Four fire tenders, two from the Moreh Fire Service Station and two from Tamu, Myanmar, were deployed to combat the fire. Despite their efforts, seven semi-pucca houses were destroyed.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.



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