A highway has been blocked in Manipur due to rain and a massive landslide, leading to disruption in food and fuel supply.

Heavy rainfall in Manipur's Noney district has blocked the Imphal-Silchar sector and at least 500 commercial vehicles are stranded due to landslides.

The incessant rainfall triggered landslides on the National Highway 37 between Irang and Awangkhul part 2, Khongsang and Awangkhul, and Rangkhui village on Wednesday.

In June 2022, a massive landslide hit a railway construction site in the district, killing at least 61 people. The landslide happened at Tupul railway yard construction site of the Jiribam-Imphal railway line.

More details awaited.