A massive protest is underway in Manipur's Imphal demanding the implementation of National Registered Citizens (NRC).

As per reports, the protest is being carried out at the EMA market in Imphal and six student bodies and several women vendors of the IMA market have participated in the protest.

The protestors also took out a rally from IMA Keithel towards CM Bungalow. However, the police intercepted the protesters following which they took a U-turn.

Later, they again gathered at IMA Keithel and chanted slogans demanding NRC implementation.

Scuffles also broke out after the protestors attempted to storm the Manipur Chief Minister's residence in Imphal.

The protestors showed placards with the caption ''protect indigenous rights and future'' and ''save forests, save environment'' etc.