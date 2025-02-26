Residents across seven districts in Manipur voluntarily surrendered a substantial arsenal of weapons and military equipment to local authorities on February 25, according to official reports.

The surrender included 87 different types of weapons, ranging from military-grade rifles to improvised explosives, along with various ammunition and tactical gear. The handover occurred at multiple police stations throughout Churachandpur, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Kangpokpi, Jiribam, and Imphal West districts.

Among the notable items surrendered were Self-Loading Rifles (SLRs), INSAS light machine guns, AK-47 rifles, sniper rifles, pistols, and even an 81mm mortar. The cache also included several country-made weapons and improvised explosive devices.

Security forces conducted additional search operations in vulnerable areas along the hill and valley districts. These operations resulted in the recovery of improvised mortars, bombs, and approximately 5.5 kg of IEDs with detonators, which were destroyed on site near H. Monjang village in Tengnoupal District.

The weapons surrender comes amid ongoing efforts to reduce armed violence in the region.

The surrendered items also included significant quantities of ammunition, with hundreds of rounds for various weapons being handed over. Additionally, tactical equipment such as bulletproof vests, helmets, radio sets, and military uniforms were part of the surrendered items.