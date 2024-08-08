The media fraternity in Manipur has voiced strong condemnation over the recent arson attack on press materials in Kangpokpi district. In response to the burning of newsprint and other print materials, the All Manipur Working Journalists’ Union (AMWJU) and the Editors Guild of Manipur (EGM) have called for a halt to news publications and a protest demonstration scheduled for tomorrow.

An emergency meeting held at the Loktak Hall, Manipur Press Club, addressed the incident where print materials were set ablaze by unknown assailants. The press release from the meeting demanded that the state government, Director General of Police (DGP), and Security Adviser take responsibility for the incident. The media bodies criticized the authorities for failing to secure vehicles transporting print materials despite repeated requests for adequate protection.

The release also called for compensation for the destroyed materials and criticized the performance of the IGAR-E security forces tasked with safeguarding the highway routes. The media fraternity suggested replacing IGAR-E with IGAR-S or the Red Shield Division of the Army to prevent further incidents.

Yesterday’s attack involved suspected Kuki militants who hijacked a truck carrying newsprints valued at over Rs 30 lakh. The militants, upon discovering that the truck driver was not from the Meitei community, released him but burned the print materials.