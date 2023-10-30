Awareness program on "Breast Cancer" was held on October 30 at Babina Diagnostic in Porompat, Imphal East. The event, organized by BABINA Speciality Hospital and the American Oncology Institute in collaboration with the All Manipur Working Journalists' Union (AMWJU), aimed to empower women in media houses with knowledge about breast cancer. The program, themed "Thrive 365," was conducted in connection with "Breast Cancer Awareness Month," which falls in October.

As part of the event, a screening program for breast cancer was made available to women working in media houses, emphasizing the significance of early detection.

Bijoy Kakchingtabam, President of AMWJU, addressed the gathering as the chief guest, highlighting the dangerous nature of cancer and the general lack of concern regarding its early detection. He stressed the importance of continuously raising awareness about cancer to reduce its impact worldwide. He stated, "Considering journalists as key advocates for disseminating information on cancer, this awareness program is being conducted."

Dr. Dabali Thangjam, Chairman cum Managing Director of BABINA Group, shed light on the prevalence of breast cancer, which ranks highest globally, followed by lung cancer. A staggering 12.7% of people worldwide are affected by breast cancer, with lung cancer trailing closely at 12.2%. Emphasizing that breast cancer predominantly affects women, he stressed the importance of vigilance. Dr. Thangjam stated, "Every cancer is preventable and curable if detected in its early stages."

While acknowledging the historic threat of cervical cancer among women, Dr. Thangjam noted that increased awareness has led to a reduction in cervical cancer cases, which have now been overtaken by breast cancer. Breast cancer remains a leading cause of death among women, with incidence rates increasing by 20% and mortality rates by 14% from 2008 to 2012. Dr. Thangjam urged the people of the state to come forward for early detection, underscoring the need for enhanced awareness to prevent and combat breast cancer effectively.

This collaborative effort by media houses, medical institutions, and journalists stands as a beacon of hope in the battle against breast cancer. By harnessing the power of information and early detection, the women of Manipur are taking proactive steps to protect their health and well-being.

The one-day awareness program not only reinforces the crucial role of journalists as information guardians but also demonstrates the collective strength of communities coming together to make a difference in the fight against breast cancer. As Breast Cancer Awareness Month continues, the impact of this initiative will likely resonate far beyond the headlines.