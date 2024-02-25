All media houses in Manipur are stopping the publication of news from today onwards. This step has been taken up by all the media houses in the state from today onwards.

Reliable sources have told India Today NE that media houses are stopping all work from today itself. However, when contacted journalist associations in Manipur have stated that while they are stopping work from today itself, they have refused to divulge the reasons behind this.

Noteworthy is that the issue of freedom of the press has been heated topic of discussion in Manipur, a state that has seen decades of violence due to militancy and is now engulfed in an ethnic strife that is affecting the state since May last year.