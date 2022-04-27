Following assurances from the state president that pending advertisement bills from the recently concluded 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly Elections would be cleared within one month, media houses in Manipur decided to lift the boycott imposed on the publication of news related to the BJP Manipur Pradesh on Monday.

The decision was taken during a joint meeting at the Manipur Press Club on Monday.

The meeting, according to President of Editors' Guild Manipur Khogendra Khomdram, resolved to continue the boycott on news about the state government, its ministers, and all departments, corporations, societies, and authorities until the pending bills are cleared or an agreement is reached.

Earlier on Saturday, a joint meeting of the All Manipur Working Journalists' Union, the Editors' Guild Manipur, and the Manipur Hills Journalists' Union decided to boycott news about the Manipur government and the BJP Manipur Pradesh for failing to respond to repeated requests to clear pending bills by 4 p.m.