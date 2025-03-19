Journalists across Manipur received specialised training on ethical reporting practices for HIV/AIDS coverage during a media Sensitization Programme held at Manipur Press Club's Loktak Hall on March 19.

The event, jointly organised by the All Manipur Working Journalists' Union (AMWJU) and Manipur State AIDS Control Society (MACS), brought together media professionals to address critical reporting guidelines on HIV/AIDS issues.

MACS Project Director Shamim Ahmad Shah, who attended as chief guest, emphasised the media's crucial role in combating HIV/AIDS through responsible journalism.

"Despite various programs and policies being implemented to prevent HIV/AIDS, elimination remains challenging due to persistent stigma and discrimination," Shah said. "Media support is vital to change public perception and attitudes."

During the technical session, MACS District AIDS Prevention & Control Officer Omajit Leishanthem presented on the "HIV and AIDS (Prevention & Control) Act, 2017," highlighting legal protections for affected individuals and journalists' responsibilities when covering related stories.

Phanjaobam Langamba Meitei, Assistant Director at MACS, spoke specifically on ethical reporting practices, stressing the importance of confidentiality, appropriate terminology usage, and avoiding sensationalism in HIV/AIDS coverage.

The programme generated substantive discussion among participants about improving health reporting standards in Manipur, with a special focus on eliminating stigmatisation of people living with HIV/AIDS.

Both organisations reaffirmed their commitment to promoting ethical journalism and strengthening collaboration between media and health sectors to foster a more informed and compassionate society.