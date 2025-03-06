Medical representatives in Manipur have expressed concerns over the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) allegedly barring them from entering its premises, a move they claim restricts the promotion and sale of ethical brand medicines.

During a one-day discussion on "Medical Representatives' Grievances and Its Impact" held at GM Hall, organised by the Central Representative Union (CRU) Manipur and the Medical and Sales Representatives’ Association of Manipur (MSRAM), participants deliberated on the issue. The event saw the attendance of hundreds of medical representatives, along with members of Manipur-based chemist and druggist associations.

Speaking to the media, CRU Manipur Secretary Thokchom Langamba Meitei criticised the RIMS administration, stating that while the National Medical Commission (NMC) of India had initially mandated doctors to prescribe only generic medicines on August 2, 2023, the directive was put on hold on August 24, 2023. However, RIMS continues to enforce the restriction by barring medical representatives from entering its premises.

“In a state like Manipur, where unemployment is a major issue, the medical representatives' profession provides a source of livelihood for many. Around 1,000 medical representatives work under various companies, and like other sectors, we are also facing hardships due to the ongoing conflict. The decision of RIMS to deny us entry has only worsened our situation,” Meitei stated.

He further highlighted the economic toll on medical representatives, saying, “We are already losing sales by 30 to 40 percent due to the conflict. RIMS' directive, issued on May 17, 2023, prohibiting our entry, has severely impacted our earnings. This order directly threatens our means of survival.”

Accusing the RIMS administration of double standards, he pointed out that despite the restriction on ethical brand medicines, such medicines are still available in the pharmacy located within the RIMS premises. “If RIMS truly wants to enforce its directive, it should ensure no ethical brand medicines are sold on its campus. This selective restriction is unfair and hypocritical,” he asserted.

Following the discussion, the organisers adopted several resolutions, including an appeal to RIMS authorities to lift the ban on medical representatives. They emphasised that under the Sales Promotion Employee Act, medical representatives have the right to meet doctors, hospitals, and pharmacies for promotional purposes.

If RIMS does not respond positively, the fraternity, in coordination with Manipur Chemist and Druggist Associations (MCDA), All India Organization of Chemists and Druggists, and the Centre of Indian Trade Unions, has resolved to explore further actions. They have also warned of halting the supply of ethical brand medicines to RIMS if their demands remain unmet. Further, they urged pharmacists to refrain from substituting prescribed ethical brand medicines with alternatives.

The medical representatives have called on the RIMS administration to reconsider its stance and engage in dialogue to find a fair resolution to the issue.