In the northeastern state of Manipur, the Meetei Council, Moreh (MCM), has made a significant demand regarding the fencing of the India-Myanmar border.

The council has expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for their decision to fence the Indo-Myanmar border but insists on a meticulous survey of the land before the construction begins.

MCM's general secretary, Leishangthem Brojendro Meitei, emphasized the importance of ensuring that no part of the state's territory is compromised during the fencing process.



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In a press release, the MCM has also urged the Centre to expedite the fencing process and urged the government to conduct a proper and meticulous survey so that no portion of land is lost.

The press release states- "This fence will surely check cross-border drugs and arms smuggling, entering of Myanmar nationals to India illegally and it will also reduce the movement of anti-social elements between India and Myanmar. It is a welcome move to Manipur State for the present crisis in Manipur due to the vast influx of illegal Myanmar Nationals to our State. Keeping the Indo-Myanmar border porous along the Manipur sector will further aggravate the present crisis in Manipur. And so MCM requests the Union Government to start the work of construction of this fence at the earliest by expediting the process. Before starting this work, the Government is requested to conduct a proper and meticulous survey so that not any portion of our land is lost."

The India-Myanmar border stretches for 1,643 kilometres, with Manipur sharing approximately 398 kilometres of this porous boundary.

This development comes at a time when the central government is committed to building impenetrable borders to enhance national security.