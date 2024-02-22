A pivotal joint meeting convened on February 21 at the Mini Secretariat, DC’s Office in Bishnupur District HQ, marking a significant stride forward in the conservation and management of Champu Khangpok Floating Village nestled within Loktak Lake.

Chaired by M. Asnikumar Singh of the Loktak Development Authority (LDA) and co-chaired by Deputy Commissioner of Bishnupur district, L. Bikram Singh, the meeting drew esteemed district-level officials, environmentalists, and representatives from the floating village.

Addressing pressing concerns surrounding the village's conservation, villagers voiced their grievances, emphasizing the need for sustainable solutions to enhance their livelihoods.

Deputy Commissioner L. Bikram Singh commended the state government's concerted efforts under the guidance of Chief Minister N Biren Singh, towards the preservation of Loktak Lake and Champu Khangpok Floating Village. He proposed the establishment of a joint team to verify floating dwellers' spots, ensuring accurate record-keeping—an initiative unanimously accepted during the meeting.

Chairman of LDA, Asnikumar Singh, echoed the vision for a comprehensive, long-term approach to preserve Loktak Lake, stressing the importance of uplifting the livelihoods of the fishing community. He urged collaboration from representatives of the floating village, affirming support for sustainable development initiatives, including recently sanctioned funds for basic infrastructure and forthcoming welfare schemes.

To combat illegal fishing practices, Asnikumar appealed to the fishing community to cease harmful activities, emphasizing the importance of sustainable practices.

Highlighting Loktak Lake's inclusion under the esteemed Amrit Dharohar Scheme for the conservation of Ramsar Sites in India, Asnikumar anticipated significant progress. This scheme encompasses various components such as habitat conservation and wetlands livelihoods, aiming to leverage governmental schemes for effective implementation.

In alignment with these efforts, LDA has initiated projects to improve water quality by cleansing major rivers flowing into Loktak. Cleanup and dredging activities on Nambul, Moirang, and Khordak Rivers are already underway, with further plans to mitigate pollutants reaching the lake.