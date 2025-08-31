Manipur: Mega health camp brings medical care to over 150 displaced persons in Bishnupur

Eight specialist doctors conducted free medical consultations for internally displaced persons at Moirang College Relief Camp on August 31, addressing urgent healthcare needs for families forced from their homes due to the ongoing conflict.

The mega health camp, organised by the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) through ASKSUR Academy and SEWA Health Link, served over 150 displaced individuals currently housed at one of Bishnupur district's largest relief facilities.

Medical teams from four departments - General Medicine, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Dermatology, and Paediatrics - provided consultations and distributed free medications to address immediate health concerns among the displaced population.

Deputy Commissioner Pooja Elangbam highlighted the critical timing of the initiative, noting that displaced families often struggle to access basic healthcare services while living in temporary accommodation.

The event formed part of the Swachhta Action Plan 2025-26, a government initiative focusing on health and sanitation improvements across relief centres. District administration officials coordinated with medical teams to ensure smooth operations throughout the day-long camp.

Elangbam used the opportunity to address rising concerns about lifestyle-related diseases among displaced populations, emphasising the importance of maintaining proper nutrition and physical activity even under challenging living conditions.

The Deputy Commissioner commended ASKSUR Academy's community outreach efforts and called for continued healthcare support programs targeting vulnerable populations across the district. She specifically acknowledged Sub-Divisional Officer Moirang's coordination efforts that enabled the successful execution of the medical camp.