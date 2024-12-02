Meira Paibis from various parts of Manipur have urged the authorities not to arrest Arambai Tenggol leader Korounganba Khuman by levelling various charges.

Protests were held in several places in Manipur against the FIR filed against him, and condemnation was expressed through a press conference.

At a joint press conference by various Meira Paibi groups under Heingang Constituency in Imphal East district, it was stated that Meetei village volunteers are neither insurgents nor terrorists.

Further, they urged the government not to arrest Korounganba Khuman by levelling different charges against him.

During the press conference at Heingang Lai Haraobung, a displaced woman from Kangpokpi alleged that armed Kukis initiated the violence in Manipur by attacking Meeteis.



In the ongoing 19-month conflict, many Meitei civilians, including infants, women, and elders, have been killed by the alleged armed Kuki.



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“As the government had failed to protect the life and property of people, Arambai Tenggol took the responsibility of defending Meetei villages from the Kuki aggression as the Government,” she stated saying that Arambai Tengol and village volunteers are not insurgents nor terrorists.



Therefore, the charges by the NIA against him are deemed unacceptable, and the government should withdraw its actions.

A representative stated that as the government failed to protect the lives and property of the people, Arambai Tenggol took on the responsibility of defending Meetei villages from Kuki aggression. Arambai Tenggol and village volunteers are not insurgents or terrorists.

It is noteworthy that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is investigating two cases of attacks on police and arms loot in the conflict-ridden state of Manipur, allegedly involving Korounganba Khuman.