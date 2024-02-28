Demanding to end the suspension of operation (SoO) agreement and implement NRC, a torch rally was carried out in various valley areas of Manipur.

The protest was held under the aegis of the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI).

Following the appeal made by COCOMI, women folks including Meira Paibis took to out a rally protest donning red dresses.

The protestors raised slogans such as implementing NRC and abrogating the SoO pact with Kuki militants and also demanded the removal of Assam Rifles among others.

Earlier today morning mass protest was also held with the same agenda coinciding with the timing of the Manipur Legislative Assembly Session.

The protest was held from 11 to 12 noon demanding to discuss and take a stand on the abrogation of the SoO pact and implementation of NRC.



Also Read: Manipur: COCOMI warns Indian government against rushing SoO agreement extension with Chin-Kuki groups

Earlier on February 27, the Coordination Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) issued a warning to the Government of India.

They have urged the government not to rush into extending the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement with the Chin-Kuki narco-terrorist groups.

COCOMI emphasises that thorough scrutiny and reassessment should be conducted before any decisions are made.

In a letter to PM Modi, the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) emphasised the need for urgent caution regarding the extension of the Suspension of Operation (SoO) in Manipur.

"As the expiry date of the SoO pact with Chin-Kuki narco-terrorist groups approaches on February 28, 2024, we are compelled to express our deep concerns. Despite numerous extensions since 2008 under the guise of political dialogue, progress in the peace process remains elusive. Furthermore, there have been repeated and flagrant violations of the agreement's ground rules, exacerbating the already volatile situation in Manipur. Recent escalations of violence in Manipur have provided stark evidence of the direct involvement of Kuki militant groups in targeted attacks against the Indian Army and state police personnel. This reality underscores the urgent need for caution and reevaluation of any decisions regarding the extension of the SoO agreement," the letter stated.