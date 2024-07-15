The Meitei Alliance has strongly condemned the recent attack in Jiribam district, Manipur, where a CRPF jawan was killed and three other security personnel were injured. The incident occurred on Sunday, July 14, during a joint search operation by the 20th Battalion CRPF and Manipur Police.

The deceased CRPF jawan has been identified as Ajoy Kumar Jha, 43, from Bihar. "His supreme sacrifice while serving the nation will be remembered with utmost respect," said the Meitei Alliance in a statement. They extended their deepest condolences to Jha’s family and wished a speedy recovery for the injured personnel.

Acoording to the statement by the Meitei alliance , this incident is part of a series of attacks by Chin-Kuki cross-border terrorists amid ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur. The Meitei Alliance highlighted that the current turmoil began with the ethnic cleansing of Meiteis in Kuki-dominated areas. They also referenced a previous attack on June 10, 2024, where Manipur CM’s convoy was ambushed, seriously injuring a security personnel. Jha’s death marks the 12th fatality among security personnel in such attacks.

The Meitei Alliance criticized the Indian Government for its inadequate response to the cross-border terrorism. "The lack of satisfying actions by the Indian Government to suppress such terrorism is upsetting," they stated, emphasizing that leaked videos of Jha’s alleged killers are circulating on social media, yet the perpetrators remain at large.

The Alliance urged the government to take immediate action against these terrorist groups to restore peace in Manipur. They called for the restoration of the Rule of Law to ensure citizens can live without fear.

Founded in November 2023, the Meitei Alliance comprises Meitei diaspora associations across India, Australia, the UK, Europe, Canada, the USA, and Nicaragua. They continue to advocate for the safety and rights of Meiteis amid the ongoing conflict.