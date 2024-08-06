The Meitei Alliance has condemned the recent actions of ten Kuki MLAs from Manipur, who, on August 2, 2024, accused India’s Home Minister of orchestrating an "ethnic cleansing campaign" against their communities. The MLAs challenged the Home Ministry’s decision to relocate two Assam Rifles battalions from Manipur, a strategic move deemed necessary by military planners for national security.

The Meitei Alliance has labeled these accusations as defamatory and misleading. According to the alliance, the decision to replace the Assam Rifles with the CRPF is a standard security measure and not a plot against any community. They argue that the MLAs’ claims undermine the credibility of India’s security forces and are aimed at maligning the Home Ministry's intentions.

The alliance also expressed disappointment over the breakdown of the Cachar agreement between the Meitei and Hmar communities in Jiribam district, which had been marred by recent arson attacks on Meitei homes. The Meitei Alliance has demanded that the Kuki MLAs focus on actions that will foster peace and stability in the region.

Founded in November 2023, the Meitei Alliance represents Meitei diaspora associations across India, Australia, the UK, Europe, Canada, the USA, and Nicaragua.